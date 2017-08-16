Over 500 Nurses Employed Following Persistent Protests

Related Stories The Coalition of Bonded Allied Health Professionals has revealed that over 500 of its members have been notified of their employment.



According to Coalition, the recruitment is the result of the protests they held at the Ministry of Health over their lack of employment.



President of the Coalition of Bonded Allied Health Professionals, Solomon Yeboah, told Citi FM that agitations for financial clearance and picketing at the Health Ministry, forced authorities to heed their demands.



“Most of our members have resumed work, some are also on course processing their documents to start work from next week. Everybody has been allocated to his or her agency,” he said.



Prior to this development, unemployed health professionals staged a protest at the Ministry of Health earlier this year to demand immediate employment.



The Minister for Health had assured the unemployed private nurses earlier this month that they would soon be recruited.



The Minister at a press conference stated that “his ministry has appealed to the Finance Minister to release funds to enable their clearance and posting which the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori Atta is currently working on.”



He complained about the constant picketing of the nurses at his ministry which he described as indiscipline and threatened to involve the security if persuasion fails.



The Minister also added that from next year, nurses would apply for jobs in the health sector on their own without any help from the government.









