Flagstaff House To Undergo Renovation

Related Stories The seat of government, the Flagstaff House is to be renovated after nine years of its commissioning by former President John Agyekum Kufour.



Details of the defect on the edifice that has made the renovation works necessary is yet to be made public. The facility commissioned in 2008 cost $135million with the India government offering a $30million grant.



The building serves as offices for the President, his vice and staff at the Presidency. The facility also has a residential accomodation which is yet to be occupied by any of the presidents who have been in office since its commissioning.



The total cost of the refurbishment is not clear however the India government has already made a $1million donation towards the repair works.



The Indian Minister for External Affairs, M.J Akbah made the disclosure of India’s donation when he visited the President at the Flagstaff House as part of his country’s 70th independent anniversary.



President Akufo Addo expressed gratitude to the India government for their kind gesture urging the two countries to deepen cooperation and trade.