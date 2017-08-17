Teacher Jailed For Having Sex With Student

Related Stories A 27-year old teacher, who defiled his 13-year old student twice at Abokobi, has been sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court.



Emmanuel Yeboah Emrys was charged with defilement and pleaded guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku in sentencing Emrys said she had taken a serious view of the fact that the accused person was the victim’s class teacher.



According to the trial judge, being a teacher put him in a position of trust and he assumes parental care of the victim.



On the accused, the court noted that he had not wasted the court’s time and the fact that he has begun life hence she would not hand down the maximum sentence.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire said the complainant was also a teacher and the victim’s mother. The complainant resides with the victim at Madina, Accra.



According to the prosecutor, the victim is a Junior High Student at a school in Abokobi where the convict teaches.



On July 27, this year, the complainant travelled to Atebubu, her hometown but before travelling she left her mobile phone with the victim and her sister so she could communicate with them.



According to Chief Inspector Atimbire anytime she tried calling the victim, the phone line was always engaged.



On August 1, when the complainant returned to Accra, the victim’s younger sister informed their mother that while she was away, the victim made calls at night so she should question the victim.



Prosecution said while quizzing the victim Emrys called the victim and the complainant put the phone on a loud speaker.

During the conversation, prosecution said the convict questioned the victim as to why she had refused to answer his phone calls, reply his messages and furnish him with her photographs.



The victim, prosecution said informed her mother that while she was away, the convict had sex with her on two occasions.

The prosecutor said on August 3, this year, a report was made to the Police and a medical form was issued so the victim could be examined and treated.



The convict was then picked up by the Police, Prosecution added.