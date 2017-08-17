Avoid The Resistance To Pre-Paid Meters - ECG

Related Stories The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has called for power consumers to overcome resistance to the installation of pre-paid meters in their property.



Mr. Godwin Ahorlu, the Project Engineer, said there was no reason for anybody to become apprehensive, adding that, this metering system would bring optimal satisfaction to electricity users.



It would give the customers control over their energy consumption, while ensuring effective collection of revenue by the company.



He was speaking at a forum held at Juaso, the capital of the Asante-Akim South District, by the ECG to educate the people on the pre-paid meters, which it had started installing for consumers in the town.



He indicated that the meters had been so designed that it could detect faults in the wiring and would get power supply automatically disconnected in the event of overload for the safety of the user.



He used the occasion to counsel property owners to engage qualified electricians to wire their buildings and to make sure that they changed the wires at least every 10 years.



Mr. Ahorlu reminded them that the meters were the property of the ECG and therefore not transferable from one place to another.



Mr. Kwame Bosompem Banin, Area Manager for Ashanti North, cautioned against the exposure of the meter cards to excessive heat.



He also called for the consumers to report to the offices of the company with any problems or challenges they might be having to get these resolved.