University Of Ghana Warns Public Against Imposters

The University of Ghana has warned applicants, parents and guardians and the public to be wary of imposters who might promise admissions in return for monetary rewards or other favours.



It further calls on the public to be vigilant, so as not to fall prey to such individuals or groups of persons.



A statement signed by Stella Amoa, Director of Public Affairs, said an effective monitoring and surveillance system had been put in place to ensure the integrity of the admissions process.



“Any person or groups of persons who attempt to interfere with the process would be apprehended and handed over to the Police and made to face full rigours of the law,” the statement said.



The statement advised applicants for the 2017/18 academic year that the admissions process was ongoing, with the release of the first list of admissions and urged applicants to continue to check the status of their application from the University website, www.ug.edu.gh.



“In line with our stringent processes for admission into the University of Ghana, we wish to remind applicants and the public that only applicants who are considered eligible will be notified and offered admission,” the statement added.



Meanwhile, the University of Ghana is informing freshmen/women to report for the first semester of the 2017/18 academic year from August 28 – September 2, 2017.



It said teaching begins on Monday, September 4, 2017 after the mandatory orientation for Level 100 students which will take place at the Great Hall from August 30 – September 2, 2017.