Court Acquits Mason Over Defilement

Related Stories A 47-year old mason, who was accused of defiling a nine year old girl at Pantang Village has been acquitted and discharged by an Accra Circuit Court.



Bismark Boi Tei‘s acquittal followed a submission of no case filed on his behalf by his attorney, Mr Eric Opoku Brobbey.



Tei had pleaded not guilty to the charge of defilement.



Tei through his lawyers after close of the case of prosecution noted that no case had been made against him hence filed a submission of no case.



The court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin Doku in its ruling upheld the submission of no case and acquitted Tei.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire had told the court that the complainant was a trader residing with victim who is her granddaughter at Pantang Village.



According to prosecution, the victim is a class three pupil.



Tei also resides at Aboman, near Adenta. During the month of June last year, Tei had sex with the victim on the floor in front of the victim’s school’s classroom.



According to the prosecutor, one Madam Rebecca Otchere, a friend to the complainant detected some foul smell on the victim and questioned her.



Prosecution said the victim narrated her ordeal to Madam Otchere and she also informed the complainant who lodged the complaint with the Police.



The Police issued the complainant with a medical form to seek medical attention and Tei was also picked up by the Police.