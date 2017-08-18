Residents Butcher Suspected Armed Robber At Akokwaso

Related Stories 32-year-old suspected armed robber Francis Eddy has been butchered by some residents at Akokwaso a suburb of Jacobu of the Amansie Central District of the Ashanti Region.



An eyewitness speaking to Kumasi based Abusua FM’s Osei Kwadwo said Francis Eddy was butchered when the residents of Akokwaso saw him walking in a bush.



The residents having recorded several robbery incidents in recent times made them suspect the victim as an armed robber.



A palm wine taper who spotted the victim in the bush struggled with him but was overpowered by the latter following which the palm wine taper rushed to the town to call people to assault the victim.



The victim is currently at St. Peters Hospital receiving treatment while Police in Amansie Central conducts investigation into the matter.