Woman ‘Steals’ Baby Boy

Related Stories An unemployed woman is before the Weija Circuit Court for allegedly stealing a baby boy.



Mrs Abena Appiah was charged with stealing a baby but pleaded not guilty to the charge when she appeared before the court, presided over by Mr Bernard Bentil.



She was granted bail in the sum of GH? 20,000 with one surety to be justified with Title Deeds.



Meanwhile the baby is in the care of the Gbawe Police while investigations continue.



Prosecuting, Inspector John Gohoho said the accused was unemployed while the witness in the case, Isaac Appiah, was a businessman and husband of the accused.



According to prosecution, on July 7, 2017, at about 8:00p.m., Mrs Appiah presented herself and a male child who appeared to be more than a day old, wrapped in a cloth to the Zion Clinic at Top Base/Gbawe and complained that she was in labour and had been rushed by her only sister known as Serwaa in a taxi to the clinic.



Inspector Gohoho said the accused alleged that on their way, she gave birth to quadruplets in the taxi and three of the babies died, leaving one who needed medical attention.



The prosecutor told the court that Lily Aboagye Mensah, a counsellor and the owner of Zion Clinic, suspected foul play and reported the matter to the police.



Mrs Appiah was arrested and the baby taken away from her. In the course of investigations, it was revealed that she was not the biological mother of the baby.



He said several efforts were made by the police for her to disclose the source of the baby but she declined to do so.