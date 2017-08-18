HORROR! 3 Burnt To Death

Related Stories Three people were burnt to death in a ghastly road accident that occurred at Kikam in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region on Wednesday at about 8:30 pm.



The three passengers and the driver were on board a Hyundai Grace mini bus and were travelling from Takoradi towards Half-Assini in the Jomoro District of the region when the accident happened.



DAILY GUIDE gathered that the mini bus, which was carrying some gallons of premix fuel, crashed into a Toyota saloon car, which was moving from Takoradi towards Esiama in the Ellembelle District.



According to sources, the mini bus caught fire immediately after the crash.



According to eyewitnesses, its driver and that of the saloon car managed to escape with serious burns and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.



“The three passengers occupying the back seat of the mini bus were all trapped and burnt to death,” an eyewitness asserted.



He alleged that the private saloon car lost control and collided with the commercial vehicle.



Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, Felix Dickson Anyimah, assembly member for Kikam Electoral Area, maintained that the driver of the saloon car decided to make a U-turn when he got to Kikam.



“In the process, the car veered into the lane of the mini bus and the bus rammed the side of the car. The bus caught fire and the three passengers on board were burnt to death,” he narrated.



The assembly man told DAILY GUIDE, after personnel of the Ghana Fire Service in the area had brought the inferno under control, that the residents realized that one of the victims had been burnt beyond recognition.



He disclosed that the driver of the salon car, who sustained some burns, was rushed to the Eikwe Hospital in the Ellembelle District for treatment.



“The commercial driver, who was initially sent to the Axim Government Hospital, was later sent to the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in Sekondi for medical attention,” he added.



Speaking to journalists on his hospital bed, the driver, who gave his name as Kwesi Nkum, said they were four in the car, including his younger brother, who was also burnt to death.