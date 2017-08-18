Soap Factory Explodes At Tema, One Dead

Related Stories Delta Agro a soap manufacturing company in the Tema Industrial area, producers of Obolo Soap and other products have exploded.



One person has been killed, with one other injured, after the explosion.



The Administrative Manager of the factory explained to Citi News that three workers were in the process of cleaning an empty oil tanker when the explosion occurred.



In an interview with the Administrative Manager of the company, Mr. Ampomah, “When we got to the scene we found that the tank that stored the dirty oil for the rubbish had exploded and according to the workers because it was empty, they were trying to de-sludge it because it had sludge. So in the course of trying to de-sludge it, they had to cut and area to enable the de-sludging to be easily done then all of a sudden, the thing exploded.”



The deceased worker died on the way to the hospital and the injured worker is receiving treatment at the Legon Hospital.



The third worker did not sustain any injuries.



He further explained about the persons affected, “at the time three persons were working on the machine, presently one died on the way to hospital and the second person is responding to treatment at the lagoon hospital, but the third person was not in any way affected”.



The Environmental Protection Agency [EPA] and Fire Service has already been there to observe the situation at hand.



Speaking to the PRO of the Ghana National Fire Service [GNFS], Mr. Billy Anaglatey stated that when they got to the scene they realized they were using grinding disk in cutting the metal and that was how the heat generated for the tank to explode.



"We will continue to investigate the issue, but the process of cutting the metal was wrong and would definitely cause such an incident. I taught they could have known better not to be involved in such an act," he said.