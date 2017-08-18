Chieftaincy Clash At Ashieyie Near Kokrobite, Police Arrest 28

Related Stories Twenty-eight persons have been arrested by the police over the clash between two feuding chieftaincy factions at Ashieye, near Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday.



The two sides clashed on Thursday leading to the death of one person known as Yaw Amoako.



Three persons were also injured as a result of the clash.



In a radio interview on Accra based Adom FM, the assembly man for the area, Mr. Rockson Saka Allotey said the 28 persons have been sent to the regional police headquarters.



He said there was a mass arrest on Thursday night but after a screening the police allowed some of them to go home.



Mr Allotey said calm has since returned to the town.



In a related development, some residents of the town said they were living in constant fear after the clash between the two factions.



According to the residents the deceased who accosted some workers at a construction site was allegedly killed after an altercation with 'land guards'.