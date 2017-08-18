Sowutuom: Police Averts Clash Between Youth Groups

Related Stories The early intervention of the police prevented an escalation of violent clashes between two youth groups at Capital Hill near Sowutuom in Accra on Friday.



According to reports, the two groups clashed after one accused the other of being behind the murder of their colleague in the area.



The furious youth went on rampage, and vandalised properties belonging to the other group.



An eyewitness, who gave her name only as Eunice in a radio interview with Accra-based, Adom FM, said the timely intervention by the police helped to restore calm in the area.



She, however, expressed fear that the situation could degenerate if the police does not maintain presence in the area.



She added that after the police left the scene for instance, some of the irate youth went to smash the windshield of two cars, destroyed a laptop and a Television set.