Encourage young people to join voluntary organisations - Commissioner

Related Stories Mr Braimah Mahama, the Northern Regional Scout Commissioner, said the youth must be encouraged to join voluntary youth organisations to help train them to become responsible and disciplined citizens.



He made the call on Thursday in Sagnerigu at a one-week regional scout jamboree organised by the Northern Regional Scout Council of the Ghana Scout Association to bring its members together to deliberate on its progress.



The jamboree, on the theme: “Scouts, creating a better world through Informed Environmental Practices,” was also to provide opportunity for its members to participate in activities such as scouting skills, leadership training, environmental conservation, campaign against open defecation, public awareness on flood control and mitigation.



Mr Mahama said the Scout Association, which sought to train young people to become responsible citizens in the society, organised a clean-up exercise in the Sagnerigu District to inculcate in the youth the need to clean their surroundings for a healthy living.



Mr Issah Abdulai, a staff of the Environmental Health and Sanitation Unit, Sagnerigu District, advised the youth to stop practicing open defecation since it posed a threat to their health and living conditions.



He urged every household to put up toilet facilities and urged the public to change their attitude towards open defecation.



Mr Abdulai advised the youth to always wash their hands with soap and water after visiting the toilet to prevent cholera and other infections.