Hunter In Police Custody For Killing Colleague

Related Stories A hunter who mistook a colleague for game and shot and killed him in the process, has been remanded in police custody at New Abirem in the Eastern Region.



He is to reappear before the New Abirem District Court on September 6, 2017.



Brief



The suspect, Nana Kwasi, 40, who has been charged with murder, according to the Deputy Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Gideon Boateng, reported himself to the police after the incident.



Briefing the Daily Graphic, Inspector Boateng stated that Nana Kwasi, a native of Akim Ntronang, near New Abirem, in the Eastern Region, reported himself to the Ntronang Police and “confessed that on Thursday, August 10, 2017, at about 6:30 p.m., he went into the Old Abirem Forest Reserve for a hunting expedition together with a colleague hunter, one Daniel Acheampong, 45.”



The suspect told the police that while they were hunting, he shot and killed Acheampong.



He claimed to have mistaken the deceased for an antelope.



Search



Following the revelation, Inspector Boateng said the suspect led the police on a search upon which we “found a decomposed body with a single barrel gun and a ‘BB’ empty shell lying beside the deceased.”



Inspector Boateng said the body had since been deposited at the Mamaso Community Hospital Mortuary for autopsy while the suspect had been detained by the police pending further investigations into the matter.



Unregistered gun



According to Inspector Boateng, the single barrel gun allegedly used in committing the crime was unregistered and had been retrieved for evidential purposes.



He advised the public to be cautious in handling guns in order to avoid fatalities.