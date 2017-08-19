Man Jailed For Sucking Daughter’s Breast And “Fingering Her”

Related Stories A 38-year old taxi driver has been sentenced to two years imprisonment by an Accra Circuit Court for sucking the breast of his 13 year old daughter and inserting his fingers into her vagina.



This was after the court had found Alfred Boakye guilty on the charge of indecent assault at the end of the trial.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire told the Court presided over by Mrs Abena Oppong Adjin-Doku that the complainant was a social worker at Adenta Social Welfare.



The Victim is a class six pupil who resides with her father at Ritz in Adenta.



Prosecution said the victim had reported that she was brought from Nnoboam in the Ashanti Akyem in the Ashanti Region by her mother to live with her father, the convict.



According to prosecution, for some time now, during weekends, Boakye would order her to undress, lie down, open her legs for him to examine her.



Prosecution said the victim said before Boakye commenced the examination, he sucked her breast and inserted his fingers into her private part.



The Prosecutor said the convict sometimes repeated the act as soon as the victim finished bathing and at one time he applied some yellowish ointment into her vagina.



On June 28, 2015, around 2:00pm, when the victim returned from church service, the accused ordered her to undress so he would examine her.



The prosecutor said as soon as the convict attempted to suck her breast she mastered courage and pushed Boakye away and run away from their room.



She later narrated her ordeal to her class teacher and a report was made to the Adenta Social Welfare and later to the Police. At the Police station a medical form was issued to the victim for her to be examined at a hospital, the prosecution said.



Boakye was later on arrested by the Police, prosecution added.