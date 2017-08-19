Five People Reported Dead In Volta Region After Eating This (PHOTOS) 

|
26 people are known to have reported sick after eating PUFFERFISH with 5 deaths in the Kpando municipality, Volta Region.
PUFFERFISH get their name from their ability to puff themselves up into a ball to evade predators. Characteristically they have 4 teeth fused together like a beak.
Almost all PUFFERFISH contain a deadly poison called Tetrodotoxin which has no known antidote.
SYMPTOMS OF PUFFERFISH POISONING
The first symptoms occur within 10-45mins of eating the fish
Numbness and tingling around the mouth
Excessive salivation
Dizziness
Nausea & vomiting
Numbness & prickly sensation all over the body
Difficulty in breathing
Symptoms could progress to paralysis, respiratory failure, coma and death
PUFFERFISH POISONING TREATMENT
Induce vomiting if the person is AWAKE & ALERT.
Administer Activated charcoal as soon as possible (within 1-2hrs)
Administer artificial respiration if the person has difficulty breathing.
Rush the person to the nearest hospital
Do not eat PUFFERFISH.
There is no known antidote, and treatment in hospital is supportive and symptomatic.
Chances of survival are good if the person survives the first 24hrs.
(Photos shared from whatsapp)
|Source: facebook
