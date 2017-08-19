Five People Reported Dead In Volta Region After Eating This (PHOTOS) 

Related Stories

26 people are known to have reported sick after eating PUFFERFISH with 5 deaths in the Kpando municipality, Volta Region.



PUFFERFISH get their name from their ability to puff themselves up into a ball to evade predators. Characteristically they have 4 teeth fused together like a beak.



Almost all PUFFERFISH contain a deadly poison called Tetrodotoxin which has no known antidote.



SYMPTOMS OF PUFFERFISH POISONING



The first symptoms occur within 10-45mins of eating the fish



Numbness and tingling around the mouth



Excessive salivation



Dizziness



Nausea & vomiting



Numbness & prickly sensation all over the body



Difficulty in breathing



Symptoms could progress to paralysis, respiratory failure, coma and death



PUFFERFISH POISONING TREATMENT



Induce vomiting if the person is AWAKE & ALERT.



Administer Activated charcoal as soon as possible (within 1-2hrs)



Administer artificial respiration if the person has difficulty breathing.



Rush the person to the nearest hospital



Do not eat PUFFERFISH.



There is no known antidote, and treatment in hospital is supportive and symptomatic.



Chances of survival are good if the person survives the first 24hrs.



