Five People Reported Dead In Volta Region After Eating This (PHOTOS) 
 
19-Aug-2017  
26 people are known to have reported sick after eating PUFFERFISH with 5 deaths in the Kpando municipality, Volta Region.

PUFFERFISH get their name from their ability to puff themselves up into a ball to evade predators. Characteristically they have 4 teeth fused together like a beak.

Almost all PUFFERFISH contain a deadly poison called Tetrodotoxin which has no known antidote.

SYMPTOMS OF PUFFERFISH POISONING

The first symptoms occur within 10-45mins of eating the fish

Numbness and tingling around the mouth

Excessive salivation

Dizziness

Nausea & vomiting

Numbness & prickly sensation all over the body

Difficulty in breathing

Symptoms could progress to paralysis, respiratory failure, coma and death

PUFFERFISH POISONING TREATMENT

Induce vomiting if the person is AWAKE & ALERT.

Administer Activated charcoal as soon as possible (within 1-2hrs)

Administer artificial respiration if the person has difficulty breathing.

Rush the person to the nearest hospital

Do not eat PUFFERFISH.

There is no known antidote, and treatment in hospital is supportive and symptomatic.

Chances of survival are good if the person survives the first 24hrs.

(Photos shared from whatsapp)
 





 
 
