Abducted 16-Year-Old Girl Found In Cape Coast

Related Stories A 16-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by some unknown persons at Bronyibima new site, a suburb of Elmina in the Central region is now in safe hands after she was discovered by a search party led by her father, Kojo Annan.



The girl who was reported lost, on Tuesday 15th August around 4:00pm was later found lying unconscious with a towel tied around her head at around.



The aunt of the victim, Rita Arthur, narrating the incident to Starr News, said around 4pm Tuesday, the victim sort permission to attend to nature’s call at a near public toilet with her siblings.



She said the victim, narrating her ordeal after being found, said when she was returning from nature’s call all two persons pounced on her.



One tied polythene around her head whilst the other held her hands firmly behind her back. After that she could not recall anything else.



Her siblings, unsuspecting of anything thought she had returned from nature’s call and was probably taking her bath.



The victim’s parents’ upon returning home from work became alarmed at her absence and organised a team to search for her.



A few minutes after searching, they found her lying unconscious in a nearby bush with a towel wrapped around her head.



Madam Arthur said the girl was then rushed to the hospital where she was given a number of infusions.



She also said the family is yet to formally lodge a complaint with the police.