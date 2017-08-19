‘Mad’ Woman Murdered; Private Parts Removed

Related Stories There is fear and panic among residents of Akyem Aprade in the Eastern Region following an alleged murder of a woman Thursday night.



Some residents who spoke to Adom News say the body of the woman, believed to be mentally deranged was found dead on Friday dawn with some of parts missing.



The body of the woman identified as Yaa Teboa was found lying in a supine posture covered with a pool of blood near the Presbyterian Church building at Aprade.



Fear and panic has gripped the community as a result.



Some of the residents noted that the young lady might have been sexually assaulted before being killed by the assailants.



“That lady has a mental problem but she has no issue with anyone. We woke up this morning only to find her lying in a bush with her private parts and her heart removed. Her private part was even shaved and that is why we are convinced that she was killed for ritual purposes,” the residents declared.



The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the morgue as police in the area begin investigations into the incident.



Meanwhile, the assembly man of Ahenebrono Electoral area, Baffuor Awuah who expressed disgust about the incident appealed to the police to conduct thorough investigations and bring to book the perpetrators of the heinous crime.