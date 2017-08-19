President Buhari Lands in Nigeria

Related Stories President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Nigeria from London.



Buhari, who arrived at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Saturday at about 4.36pm, had spent 114 days in London on medical vacation.



After touching down, the president headed for the presidential lodge to rest for a while before heading to Aso Rock, according to NTA.



The president however, did not inspect the Guard of Honour as scheduled.



Buhari was received by the acting President Yemi Osinbajo.



A statement released by his media adviser Femi Adesina on Saturday disclosed that Buhari will address the nation on Monday, August 21 at 7AM.