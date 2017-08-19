Prempeh College Team Visits Prez Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The winning team of this year’s National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) has paid a courtesy call on President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The three contestants and tutors of Prempeh College were at the Flagstaff House on Friday, August 19 and interacted with the president after they presented the trophy for winning the contest.



Prempeh College from the Ashanti Region emerged winners of the 2017 edition of the flagship quiz competition held at the National Theatre on Thursday, 29 June, 2017.



They beat St. Thomas Aquinas and Adisadel College to win the ultimate prize.





