Adaklu Finally Confirms DCE

Mr Phanuel Kadey Donkor, 33, was on Friday confirmed as the District Chief Executive for the Adaklu District.



The teacher who was the third nominee for the position polled 14 "yes" votes against four "no" votes, representing 77.7 per cent to be finally confirmed after missing narrowly at the first poll.



Two female candidates were earlier rejected by the Assembly.



Mr Donkor expressed gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for nominating him and the Assembly members for the confirmation.



He pledged to develop the District through humility and asked the Assembly members to join forces to fast track development of the area.



Mr Donkor said Adaklu would take advantage of Government’s “One district one factory" initiative and the “Planting for food and for jobs program” to fight poverty and unemployment.



He said he would ensure that the District redeemed it’s image through transparency and accountability and called on non-governmental organizations to help reposition the District for growth.



Mr Maxwell Blagogee, the Deputy Volta Regional Minister, and Mr Henry Kotei, the Deputy Minister of Interior, witnessed the confirmation.