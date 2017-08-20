Farmer On Remand For Raping Mother Of Four

Related Stories A Tarkwa circuit court has ordered a 38 year-old farmer, Musah Alaaba to be remanded for allegedly raping a mother of four at Eshireso, near Bogoso in the Prestea Huni/Valley District.



The accused person, whose plea was not taken, would re-appear on August 25.



Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Juliana Essel-Dadzie told the Ghana News Agency that the victim lives with her husband at a cottage at Eshireso



She said three months now the accused person who resides in the same area with the victim and his family has been demanding sex from her.



ASP Essel-Dadzie said, this year, the accused person pleaded with the victim to accompany him to his farm so she would help him crack his cocoa pods.



The victim agreed and whilst working on Alaaba's farm, she attended to natures call in the bush.



When the victim returned to the farm to continue with the work, Alaaba deceitfully told her that she had committed an abomination against the gods of the land and therefore needed to perform rituals to purify the gods.



On June 17, ASP Essel-Dadzie said Alaaba and the victim went to the farm alone with the view of performing the ritual.



He then prepared a concoction and asked the victim to drink, after which he instructed her to remove her dress to apologise to the gods of the land.



ASP Essel -Dadzie said after the victim had completed this, he sent her to Eshireso town and convinced her that the gods said they should have sexual intercourse else her four children would die and she would go mad.



She said for fear of losing her children the victim allowed the accused person to have sex with her.



ASP Essel –Dadzie said the victim informed her husband when he returned from a trip and he reported the case to the police in Bogoso.



Armed with the information, ASP Essel-Dadzie said the accused person was arrested to assist the police in their investigation.