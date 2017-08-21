Driver Arrested In Possession Of Arms, Ammunition

Related Stories A taxi driver, who was arrested by the police for possessing sophisticated arms and ammunition, was remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court “One” on Thursday, August 17.



Alhassan Mohammed, also known as Oko Maro from Ashalaja near Amasaman in the Greater Accra Region had in his possession one sub machine gun (SMG), two sten guns, 41 rounds AK 47 ammunition, 36 cartridges and six rounds of pistol ammunition when the police searched his room on July, 28, 2017 following a tip off.



The arrest of the accused was necessitated by the damage he caused to a single room self-contained house belonging to Madam Victoria Owusu, a trader.



The prosecutor, Superintendent Kwaku Bempah said that a report was made and that a team of policemen were dispatched to the scene to effect his arrest.



He said upon a search of his room during the arrest the weapons and ammunition were found.



He claimed ownership of the items in his investigation caution statement.



But when his charges of causing unlawful damage and possession of fire arms without authority were read out to him in court, he denied them.



Mr. Aboagye Tandoh remanded him in police custody until August 25, 2017.