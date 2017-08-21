Akufo-Addo Leaves For Equatorial Guinea To Seal Power Deals

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is scheduled to leave Ghana on Monday for Equatorial Guinea.

The visit is at the invitation of Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, a statement from the presidency on Sunday said. “The purpose of the visit is to deepen the cordial bilateral relations between the two countries,” the statement said, “and explore possible areas of co-operation.” Last June, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed between the two countries’ ministries of energy in relation to the supply of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Ghana.

The visit is to give further impetus to that MOU. “It is anticipated that [Akufo-Addo] will sign a government-to-government heads of agreement with his Equatorial Guinean counterpart for the supply of LNG from Equatorial Guinea to Ghana, for a period of 5 years.

“The execution of this agreement is intended to augment domestic supply over the period, and improve further the power situation in the country, both for local consumers and industry.” President Akufo-Addo is expected back on Wednesday. He will be accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko and other government functionaries.