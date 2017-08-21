New Doctors To Apply For Postings For The First Time in Ghana

Related Stories Medical doctors will from this year, apply for postings after their horsemanship.



That is according to the Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Anthony Nsiah Asare.



He described as worrying, doctors' reluctance to accept postings to deprived areas after training.



“If you want to work, you apply to the Region you would want to work. This year we’ve started interviewing doctors, we’re not posting them anymore. We’ll not sit in Accra again and post any doctor,” he said.



He added: “Rural experience as a practitioner is very crucial in your profession and career development”.



He was speaking at the graduation and oath swearing ceremony for the School of Medical Sciences, Dental School and the School of Veterinary Medicine in Kumasi.



According to him, every Region will be given a quota of doctors needed as part of the new arrangement.



He promised government’s efforts to improve working conditions of medical professionals and also upgrade district hospitals and other health facilities in the country.



Dr Asare appealed to the doctors to bring their expertise together and stop seeking greener pastures.



“Put your expertise at the disposal of your countrymen whose tax partly contributed greatly to your education,” he said.