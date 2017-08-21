Scrapping Of Tow Levy: It’s Good You Listened To Us – Drivers to Akufo-Addo

Related Stories The Spokesperson of the Committed Drivers Association, Charles Danso has extolled government for scrapping the mandatory tow levy.



According to him, government’s decision to look for a better option, as well as a sustainable way in the implementation of towing of broken down vehicles is commendable.



“We thank government for listening to us and also deciding to finally take off the mandatory aspect of the law. Indeed we’ve never said that towing of disabled or damaged vehicles is not good, but the compulsory levy is what we’re against,” Danso told Kasapa FM Monday.



Government has canceled the mandatory towing levy after a massive opposition to its implementation.



The policy would have imposed a mandatory fee on all vehicle owners in the country.



This was to help a towing company- Road Safety Management Services Ltd(RSML) tow broken-down vehicles from the roads across the country to help ensure traffic safety and reduce carnage.



A statement from the Transport Ministry announcing the cancellation of the contract said: “The government has decided not to implement the mandatory towing levy which was scheduled to have commenced on 1 July 2017.



“This follows extensive consultation between the Minister of Transport and stakeholders in the transport sector,” the statement added.