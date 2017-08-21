President Buhari Resumes Work

Related Stories President Buhari resumed work today August 21st. He is pictured with his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, as he signs a letter to members of the National Assembly notifying them of his return to the country and his resumption of office.















