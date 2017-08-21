GIS, SHC Signs MOU ...To Provide 1,000 Homes For Officers

Related Stories The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has partnered the rejuvenated State Housing Company (SHC) to provide accommodation for its officers.



In a renewed effort to provide its Officers with decent accommodation, the GIS in a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed last Thursday in Accra further wants the SHC to put up 10 Regional Offices and a state of the art Head Office.



Kwame Asuah Takyi Comptroller -General of the Ghana Immigration Service who signed the MOU on behalf of the Service, said to it was imperative to provide the Security personnel decent accommodation to enable them carry out their duties in a serene environment.



"We can not keep on postponing the provision of decent accommodation for our dedicated personnel. The time has come for us to redeem our promises to our gallant officers who have on daily basis complained about the lack of decent accommodation”, the Comptroller-General stated.



He expressed confidence in State Housing to deliver the quality homes on time hence the partnership.



For his part, the Managing Director of SHC, Mr. Kwabena Ampofo Appiah assured the Immigration Service of timeous completion of the construction of the homes, the Regional Offices as well as the Head Office.



"State Housing in our effort to remain the nation's number one housing partner is making on- time home delivery and quality homes as we make unrivalled customer service a priority ".



The Management of State Housing Company (SHC) in a bid to provide decent and affordable housing to public servants is embarking on a crusade to retrieve all encroached lands belonging to the State.



In a press statement issued recently and signed by Gordon Asare-Bediako, Public Affairs Officer of SHC, encroachers were cautioned to report to the Head office to regularize their documents before the bulldozers were called in.