Sam Pee Yalley, One Other To Cough Up GH₵47,569 NPRA Cash

Related Stories Managers of the National Pensions Regulatory Authority (NPRA) have been told by the Auditor-General to step up their effort to recover a cash amount of GH₵47,569.62 that was advanced to Sam Pee Yalley and Bill Alogo Aedo, all former officers of the Authority.



Mr. Yalley, a former Acting Chief Executive Officer of the NPRA was advanced with a cash amount of GH₵32,748.00 while Mr. Alogo Aedo took GH₵14,821.62 from the Authority.



The money, according to the report of the Auditor-General on the public accounts of Ghana – Public Boards, Corporations and other statutory institutions for the year ended December 31, 2017, were advanced to the duo but failed to pay back after their resignation from the Authority.



However, the Auditor-General did not fault the two for failing to pay back the money advanced to them. Instead, managers of the Authority were cited in the report for failing to ensure that Mr. Yalley and Aedo honor their debts obligations to the Authority before accepting their resignation.



According to the Auditor-General, should the Authority fail to recover the money; they would be denied funds for their planned activities.



In addition to that, the Auditor-General recommended that the authorizing and approving officers whose inaction resulted in the lapse should be surcharged with the amount should they fail to recover the GH₵47,569.62 advanced to the two former officers of the NPRA.