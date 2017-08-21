NDC MP Demands Apology From Otabil Over 'Insult' Comment

Related Stories Member of Parliament for Ho Central is demanding an apology from Founder and Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), over his 'insult' comments.



Benjamin Kpodo wants Dr Mensa Otabil to rather react to allegations that the board of directors including him may not have managed the bank properly leading to the collapse of one of Capital Bank last Monday.



"He should have responded directly to the issues of the shares his church and Otabil and Associates have in the collapsed bank and perhaps appealing to people that they should forgive him for what happened," he said. His comments follow Dr Otabil's Sunday sermon in which the man of God reacted to public criticisms following the collapse of the bank.



Last week, the Minority led by Casseil Ato Forson and Mr Kpodo demanded a bi-partisan probe into the circumstances surrounding the collapse of two indigenous banks in the country, UT and Capital Banks.



The Central Bank said the two banks are were financially distressed to exist as autonomous institutions. The two banks were acquired by the largest indigenous bank, GCB Bank.



Cassiel Ato Forson, the Minority spokesperson on Finance, spoke of his suspicion of something growing awry which may have led to the insolvency of the two banks and demanded investigations into it.The man of God while delivering a sermon over the weekend took on some individuals he said had taken advantage of his misfortune to hurl insults at him.



His church, ICGC, and company, Otabil and Associates, had 3% shares each in Capital Bank. He said last Monday’s takeover of the two collapsed banks signaled the beginning of an “eventful” week for him.



"The reality is, there are people when you are down, they feel up," he told the congregation in a sermon about facing reality which he defined as "when you hear stuff you don't want to hear".Pastor Mensa Otabil laughed it off in church with an observation that "people who look like an insult to themselves are insulting you".



"And you say wow, thank you, Lord, for mercy. For giving him the grace to insult you because if God had not given them permission they would not insult you".



But the Ho Central MP said he feels insulted by his comments and would rather the man of God speaks to the issues of what the then Capital Bank Board did in saving their customers' investments.



Speaking to Joy News, he said from the gleeful cheers and applause, it appeared that Dr Otabil was happy with what happened.



"It seems he was a happy for what has happened because he and his colleagues are going to go off the hook," he said.



Mr Kpodo who acknowledged that Dr Otabil spoke of his despondency because of the development chided the renowned pastor for whom he said proceeded to call people an insult.



Although Mr Kpodo alluded to the man of God directing his comments towards his 'critics' including the NDC, which he believed criticised him with their press conference, a careful study of the tape revealed otherwise.



According to him, for a bank which was hugely patronised by the grassroot, it should have informed the Chairman of the defunct bank to be modest and respectful in his speech.



"He should rather be sober and appeal to the sensibilities of Ghanaians and customers of the bank," the MP said.



Mr Kpodo challenged the Dr Otabil to speak to direct his 'insults' to people who have insulted him and not make a blanket statement about Ghanaians looking like insult.





