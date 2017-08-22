Carpenter Jailed 15 Years For Defiling Daughter

Related Stories A 47-year-old Carpenter was yesterday jailed 15 years by an Accra Circuit Court for defiling his 12-year-old daughter.



The convict, James Debrah, was charged for defilement and incest.



However, the court presided by Mrs.Abena Oppong Adjin Doku, in her judgement, said prosecution failed to provide more evidence to sustain the incest charge.



The prosecutor, Detective Inspector, Kofi Atimbire, said the complaint, Dorothy Cooker, was married to the convict, but separated two years ago, and took custody of the children.



The prosecutor noted that in December 2014, the victim (name withheld) and her two other siblings visited their father ( convict) at Mahia, a suburb of Amasaman.



Insp Atimbire said on that day, when they were retiring to bed, the convict made the other two siblings to sleep on the floor, while he and the victim slept on the bed, during which he abused her sexually.



According to the prosecution, the convict continuously had sex with his daughter.



Insp Atimbire said on September 25, 2015, the victim returned home to after visiting her father, who had sex with her, and her mother realized that the girl was behaving abnormally.



The court heard that when the mother interrogated the victim, she told her that the father had sex with her.



The complaint reported the matter to the police at Batsona on October 1, 2015, leading to the arrest of the convict.