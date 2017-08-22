Two Dead In Galamsey Pit Collapse

Related Stories Two people have died in a galamsey pit collapse at Nasaewdoso in the Wassa East District of the Western Region.



The abandoned pit caved in when five illegal miners were operating in it, trapping the two leading to their deaths.



Wofa Kofi, a resident with knowledge of the ghastly incident told StarrFMonline.com the incident happened at around 5:30pm Monday, August 21, 2017.



He said the three who managed to escape suffered various degrees of injuries and have been hospitalized at a clinic in the district receiving treatment.



This is the fourth galamsey pit collapse in the last few weeks after a similar incident at Prestea, Asante Akyem Central Municipality in the Ashanti Region and Wassa Nananko in the Western Region.