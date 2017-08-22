Ministry To Support Kayayei, Hawkers And Beggars

Related Stories The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP) will next month roll out a programme dubbed “Operation get off the Street now for better Life” to empower kayayei, hawkers and beggars for better life.



The Ministry would be providing them with basic education as well as vocation so they could also enjoy better life.



Madam Otiko Afisa-Dzaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, who announced this in Tamale on Monday, said under the programme, kayayei, hawkers and beggars would be sent to school while others initiated into vocations and supported with start-up funds to become self-employed.



She announced this when she called on Mr Salifu Saeed, Northern Regional Minister at his office to brief him about the start of sensitization and registration of households in the region as part of the Ghana National Household Registry (GNHR) programme being undertaken by the MoGCSP.



The GNHR is to help compile a credible register of the poor and vulnerable in the country.



Madam Afisa-Dzaba said the MoGCSP believed the programme would help address issues of child marriage and child labour in the country.



She said MoGCSP was working to find a sustainable form of livelihood for the youth in the north to prevent them from migrating to the south to engage in kayaye.



She also spoke about the School Feeding Programme saying, the MoGCSP was working to improve the programme to ensure value for money.



Mr Saeed commended the MoGCSP for coming out with initiatives to address poverty in the country especially in the north urging MoGCSP to encourage the formation of village savings and loans associations in the rural areas to enable the people save towards investment.