Alfa Romeo’s First Ever 4x4 Vehicle Arrives In Ghana

The word Stelvio means something to passionate car enthusiasts but for those of you who don’t know.



The word Stelvio comes from the Stelvio mountain pass in Italy, with fantastic winding roads it’s like having your own race track and only some of the best handling cars in the world make that path fun to drive and we’re glad to report the Alfa Romeo Stelvio is one of those cars which is no surprise considering it was built on the same chassis as the Alfa Romeo Guilia did I also mention it has a quicker steering rack than the Ferrari 458? With a turning ratio of 12.0.



The car has plenty of grip and reviewers around the world are praising Alfa for their fantastic 50:50 weight distribution on the car.



Now we enter the technical bits of the Stelvio. They say a man has five senses. But when you sit in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, you immediately gain a few more there were so many options and safety features we didn’t have time to play with them all which is why the moment you get in this car the pleasure of figuring out what the car has to offer will keep you excited and that’s before you’ve even started the engine.



For example, the Stelvio come equipped with pedestrian object sensors which allows the car detects obstructions a moment quicker than a tired or distracted driver, long enough to prevent a lethal hit.



Steven Klogo Director at TANINK and his colleagues, DedeviKagbey and Rebecca Ayeh took us through the car's features, and how quickly they were being snapped up, and for good reason because Tanink is the the only company in Sub-Saharan Africa to have these cars available to the public and the moment they arrived one had already left the show room.



When we first saw it the immediate thought most of us had was We’ve never seen anything like this on the road before; and you won’t. The Stelvio from a design and looks fits the everyday needs of the modern driver. Comfort and refinement were the priorities, then came the styling came next, and driving enjoyment.



It seems odd that driving enjoyment on a car would be the last thing they focus on but it doesn’t mean they didn’t focus on it, and given the amount of time a lot of us spend in our cars nowadays I for one would love to feel comfortable in a car I was driving.



Little details like the split screen feature so the driver and passenger can both have their own fun with the infotainment system, the GPS which from playing around we can tell you works well meaning getting lost in this car would be quite the task.



The engine of the Stelvio boats 280 horsepower, hits 0-100KM in 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 237KM per hour. Every Stelvio also comes standard with Alfa Romeo’s new Q4 technology (4x4) meaning each and every single one of these cars is capable of handing many different kinds of tough terrain.



Rebecca Ayeh talked about the enormous amount of space at the back for a car if it’s size - 525litres or if you like 4.5 SHS trunks.



The Stelvio comes equipped with an 8 speed automatic gearbox and a dynamic addition of 3 clutches involved in each gearshift which isn’t just great for tackling the motorway but is great for fuel consumption as well helping the driver save an extra 5% of fuel and comes available in a the 2.0-litre turbo petrol unit or a 2.2-litre diesel engine.



The Italian carmaker’s love for fine materials is evident throughout the car from the authentic leather seats, fine metals, and wooden interior accents. You’d be hard pressed to find a better place to sit let alone drive in.



In a nutshell you have: a car that looks like nothing in a class which is a good thing because this car is sure to turn heads in a good way, a car that come packed with safety features, a car that comes with a working GPS for Ghana, a car that features a luxurious and comfortable interior, enough space in the back for you to throw whatever you want in there, sports car handling, all wrapped neatly in a cross-over SUV which has been earning praise world wide and we’re excited to be the latest to add to the growing list of praise this really is a car that accommodates the needs and wants of the many instead of the few. Hats of to Alfa Romeo on this one.