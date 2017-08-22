Pupils Left To Their Fate After Storm Rips Off Roofing

Related Stories Some kindergarten pupils of Akwamu Presby School in the Asuogyaman district have been learning under a tree over the last two months after their class was ripped off in a downpour.



Though the kids are on vacation, they will continue to learn outside when school reopens in the coming month.



Unit Committee Chairman of the Akwamufie Electoral Area, Emmanuel Ansah Amadi in an interview with Adom News’ Kwame Yankah said the KG2 class was ripped off over two months ago but has received no help.



“The issue was first reported to NADMO office of the Asuogyaman district. Aside NADMO, some traditional authorities in the area have been to the school and have given assurance of roofing the school,” he said.



However, none of the promises made to the school has been fulfilled forcing the children to continue learning under a tree.



Meanwhile, an opinion leader in the area, Enoch Akunor is appealing to government to help roof the class.



He said learning under the tree or perching in other classrooms is taking a toll on the children's academics.



“Until the roof is fixed, the pupils will continue to rely on the shade provided by a tree,” he revealed.