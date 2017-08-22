‘Schools Must Be Cited At Short Distances To Protect Children’

Related Stories Mr Moses Anim, the Member of Parliament of Trobu in the Greater Accra Region, has said schools must be cited within or at short distances from the community to protect the pupils.



He said it was dangerous, for instance, to allow five-year olds to walk long distances to school adding; “Apart from putting their lives in danger the situation does not promote learning as the pupils may by tired before they get to school and return home tired to even do their homework.”



He, therefore, appealed to philanthropists and non-governmental organisations to assist the Government in the provision of school blocks.



Mr Anim made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency when the Genuine International School held its third graduation ceremony at Oduman in the Ga West Municipality.



It was on the theme: “Enhancing Education for the Betterment of the Future.”



Mr Anim urged parents and guardians to prioritise their children’s education by providing them with their learning needs.



Mr Isaac K. Mintah Sackey, the Proprietor of the School, said it was founded in 2011 with six pupils, but now has 200 students.



He appealed to the Ministry of Education to supply the School with textbooks and computers to improve on academic work and the study of Information and Communication Technology.