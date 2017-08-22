Rats Invade Prez Buhari's Office

Related Stories Nigeria’s President Buhari will spend three months working from home following his return to Nigeria after receiving medical treatment in London. This is due to damage caused to his office by rodents.



A presidential spokesman told the BBC that Buhari’s office is being renovated after rodents damaged his furniture and air conditioning units.



He added that while Mr Buhari is unable to work from his office in its present state, working from home would not affect his productivity in any way.



President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday, after spending more than 100 days in London receiving medical treatment.



He has since been criticised on social media for failing to make mention of his health issues in an address to the nation on Monday morning.