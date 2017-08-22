Rats Invade Prez Buhari's Office

|
|
|
|
|
|
Nigeria’s President Buhari will spend three months working from home following his return to Nigeria after receiving medical treatment in London. This is due to damage caused to his office by rodents.
A presidential spokesman told the BBC that Buhari’s office is being renovated after rodents damaged his furniture and air conditioning units.
He added that while Mr Buhari is unable to work from his office in its present state, working from home would not affect his productivity in any way.
President Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday, after spending more than 100 days in London receiving medical treatment.
He has since been criticised on social media for failing to make mention of his health issues in an address to the nation on Monday morning.
|
|
|
|
|Source: BBC
|
|
|
|
|
Comments (
): Post Your Comments >>
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.
|
|
|
|
|