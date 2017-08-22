SSNIT Probes $ 66m Software Purchase

Related Stories The Board of Trustees of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SNNIT) has begun investigations into how the former management acquired a BOS software System for sixty-six million dollars.



The system was installed to network all branches of SSNIT nationwide for purposes of enhancing efficiency.



However the current administration at a media interaction on Tuesday, expressed misgivings about the move.



The Board has since engaged the services of audit firm, Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) to audit the transaction.



The Director General, Finance, Administration and MIS at SSNIT, Mr. Michael Addo explained that investigations would throw more light into the purchase of the software.



“SSNIT acquired a new operating system called BOS; it is designed to improve SSNIT’s operating processes, to make if fast so that we can all network before then we had a hot spot of different systems that we were using. We did spend quite a little bit of money on that to acquire the software and the hardware,” he said.



He added, “As we are speaking, there are a few areas that we are tightening up. It’s not one hundred percent; there are a few areas that we are working on improving, with respect to the cost of it on whether it is working or not, it is best to wait for the outcome of the PWC report.”



The final outcome will be determined on whatever PWC comes out with, I think it is a bit premature to make judgments now.



Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Dr. Kwame Addo Kuffour says further investigations will be carried out by EOCO and the appropriate punishment meted out to those found culpable.



“I saw EOCO with their reports yesterday and you know EOCO is a secretive thing, they are not to open but from my conversations with them, I gather about five people are being investigated and about fifteen have been called as witnesses but five are currently under investigation”.