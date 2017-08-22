Chaos In Togo: Togolese Residents Urged To Move To Ghana

Related Stories Ghana faces an influx of refugees from neighbouring Togo following political unrest aimed at deposing President Faure Gnassingbe.



'Weaker' Togolese residents have been urged to move to Ghana, a decision a protester described as "wise" as signals point to another round of protests.



A protest last Saturday left seven dead and 27 protesters including leading members of Togo’s opposition PNP party arrested.



A woman who spoke to Joynews in Lome urged her country men and women to take advantage of the three borders in Burkina to the north, Benin to the East, Ghana to the West to escape to safety if they find the struggle too risky to join.



"If you are not strong and fit, move out of Togo to Ghana...there is no time to waste. Pregnant women and children should all come out of their homes".



"Not everyone can fight this battle," she warned.



The Gnassingbe family has been ruling Togo since 1967 after a coup by Eyadéma.



His son, Faure, was sworn in after he died on February 5, 2005, although the constitution mandates the President of the National Assembly should become acting President. Since then, Faure who is also new chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has won three presidential elections albeit under controversial circumstances.



His 2015 presidential victory was condemned by observers as replete with irregularities. But the 50-year hold on power has however come under fresh challenge. Political forces resisting President Faure Gnassingbe are not backing down on their demands for the Constitution to be amended to prevent his family’s continued stay in power.



There are reports, opposition parties are united in the push to break up the Gnassingbe political dynasty. They are bent on organising another demonstration Friday, Joy News has learnt.