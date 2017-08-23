Unemployed Gets Five Years For Theft

Worda was convicted on his own plea. Related Stories An Aflao Circuit Court has sentenced a 42-year-old unemployed, Martin Mawuli Worda, to five years imprisonment for theft.



Worda was convicted on his own plea.



Prosecuting, Mr Michael Akemo, told the court presided by Mr Ali Baba Abature, that an Ivorian, Drame Maki, met Worda at about 1830 hours on August 5, this year at the Ghana Private Road Transport Union public bus terminal and asked for direction to a bus travelling to Abidjan.



The prosecution said Worda agreed to help Maki locate the bus terminal but asked him to surrender all foreign currencies on him for his perusal to avoid arrest by Ghanaian security personnel around for possessing fake notes.



He said as soon as the Ivorian reluctantly handed over CFA 30,000 to Maki, he took to his heels, but the Ivorian gave him a hot chase and succeeded in arresting him.



The prosecution said before Maki arrested Worda, he (Worda) quickly passed on the cash to an accomplice who bolted away with it.



He said Maki single handedly pulled Worda to the Aflao Police Station, where he (Worda) admitted passing on the cash to one Sule of Zorokpone-a known den of criminals, but failed in helping the police to arrest the said Sule.