KATH Detains One And Half Year Baby Over Unpaid Bills

The child who was admitted by the Burns and Intensive Care Unit on July 8, 2017 and discharged on August 16, 2017 still remains at the hospital due to lack of funds by the child’s parents to settle the bills.



Principal Nursing Officer of KATH, Madam Theresa Kwaah who confirmed the incident said the parents owe the hospital to the tune of GHC10,181.00. (Ten Thousand one hundred and eighty one Ghana cedis).



The baby boy’s skin peeled off when a water his mother was boiling accidentally poured on him.



He is said to have contracted some infections due to the burns, he is unable to speak nor stand on his feet.



Speaking to Abusua Dawuro’s Derrick Opoku Agyemang, the child’s mother Agnes Nkrumah said she has so far spent about GHC2,000 on bills.



She said she is unemployed and cannot afford to pay the bills appealing to churches, philanthropists and institutions to come to her aid.



‘I was boiling water in a silver on a coal pot, so I went to the room to pick something, by the time I returned, the water had poured on my son and he was wallowing in pain, i don’t know how it poured on him. Due to financial constraints, I cannot pay the bills KATH is demanding,’ she explained.