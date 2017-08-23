Court Remands Unemployed For Pretending To Be A Public Officer

Related Stories An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday remanded one Patrick Akoto, unemployed, into police custody for possessing narcotic drug without authority and falsely pretending to be a public officer.



The accused pleaded not guilty and would reappear on September 6.



Chief Inspector K. Adu told the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh that the complainants in this case were policemen from Formed Police Unit (FPU) Accra, who were on duty at Amranhia Dodowa road Barrier Tollbooth.



He said on August 16 at about 2230 hours, a Toyota Urvan with Reg. No. GT4106-17 pulled up from Oyibi direction with the accused person, who was wearing a military camouflage shirt on board.



He said the accused person ordered the police to give way for the vehicle to pass without searching it, because he alleged to be a soldier man on board.



The Prosecution said the accused rained insults on the police with words like ‘get away, who are you? Who is police, I am a soldier from 66 Artillery Regiment Ho barracks and if I come down you will see the other side of me’.



He said the complainants suspected and confronted him to search him and found out that he was sitting on a parcel of compressed leaves wrapped and taped, suspected to be Indian hemp.



“The accused person was arrested together with the parcel of compressed leaves suspected to be Indian hemp in a black bag,” he added.



He said the driver of the vehicle one Elvis Dadzie, a witness in this case mentioned that the accused person was with a parcel, when he was boarding the vehicle.



When the accused was interrogated by the complainants, he declined being a military officer and he was brought to Adenta police station together with the exhibits.