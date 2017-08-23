Seamstress Fined GHC480 For Refusing To Vaccinate Dogs

Related Stories The Tarkwa Magistrate Court One has fined a seamstress from Nkamponase in the Tarkwa Nsueam Municipality 480,00 cedis for refusing to vaccinate her dogs.



The accused Rebecca Osae, who pleaded guilty to the offense, would go to prison for six months in default.



Mr Jonathan Nunoo, who presided over the case, ordered the accused person to take immediate steps to obtain the vaccination certificate and vaccinate the dogs.



He also asked her to purchase the human anti-rabies prophylaxis worth GHC 350.00 for Solomon Brown, a six year-old, who was bitten by the accused person's dogs.



Dr Simon Gbene, Municipal Veterinary Officer of Tarkwa Nsueam, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said on August 4, the accused person's suspected rabid dog bit one Solomon and he got injured.



He said investigations by the Veterinary Services Department reveal that the accused lied in claiming she had vaccinated her dogs.



Dr Gbene said his outfit took the action against the accused person to serve as a deterrent to other pet owners.