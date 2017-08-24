Charlotte Osei Needs Help - Duncan-Williams

Related Stories The chairperson of the Electoral Commission Charlotte Osei needs help, and not vile criticisms from Ghanaians, the founder of the Action Chapel International has said.



According to Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, the EC chair is knowledgeable and has a good heart and head.



Mrs. Osei has come under severe public backlash following accusations of managerial ineptitude by some staff of the commission and two of her deputies. She is currently under investigations over alleged managerial incompetence among others being championed by some staff of the EC.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat about the development at the commission, the famous preacher said he is confident the various agencies probing the matter will do a good job.



He noted, however, that the EC chair is not as ignorant as some people perceive her.



“I have known her since she was 18 years. She has been in my church since the age of 18. I think a lot of people underestimate her, she is not that ignorant like people think she is. She is very well educated, she has a good head and a good heart. She just needs help.



“I don’t like the way we treat women in this country, especially when they are in higher office of responsibility. We subject them to all kinds of opinions. The young grow and we need to develop young minds, both men and women for a better tomorrow,” he told Bola Ray.



Meanwhile, the US government has awarded Mrs Osei with the United States Department of State’s Woman of Courage Award for 2017.



