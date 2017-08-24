Konkombas Run Riot; Attack Fulanis At Bondika

Related Stories Over 562 Fulani herdsmen including their wives and children in the Sene East District of the Brong Ahafo Region have been rendered homeless after their homes were destroyed by Konkomba farmers, our affiliate station, Amansan Television (ATV), can report.



The incident happened at Basariline near Bodinka in the Sene East District when the Konkombas in the area accused the herdsmen of allowing their cattle to destroy their yams.



Speaking in an interview with ATV, the spokesman for the Fulani herdsmen, Charles Amoako, blamed the Kokombas for not restraining themselves after the Fulanis had agreed to pay them Gh¢800 for mistakenly destroying their farm produce.



Instead, he said, the farmers took the law into their own hands and attacked them with guns and burnt their structures as well.



He alleged that the Konkombas in the heat of their anger killed 115 cows, 67 sheep and 240 fowls, all belonging to the Fulani herdsmen.



Mr. Amoako further alleged that the Konkombas who were not satisfied with their actions also burnt thirty-five (35) houses, two (2) motorbikes, and took away Gh¢3,500 including other properties of the Fulanis.



Meanwhile, the Paramount Chief of Basa Traditional Council, Nana Owusu Sakyi III, who gave the land to the Fulani herdsmen, has condemned the attack by the Konkomba farmers.



He subsequently appealed to the President, Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Commander to immediately transfer the District Police Commander, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kingsley Dompreh, from the place.



Nana Sakyi III accused the police commander of supporting the Konkomba farmers against the Funali herdsmen.