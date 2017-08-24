$66m software Deal Is ‘A Scam, Ridiculous’ - IT Expert

An IT expert has described the $66 million dollar software investment by the management of Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) as too high to be tenable.



According to him, the amount invested by the state institution by the previous management begs for an explanation.



Maximus Ametorgoh was speaking Wednesday on Adom FM on the controversy. “It’s a scam and ridiculous for a company that manages about 990,000 contributors’ fund to use such huge amount to build software, whiles a local IT developer can use less than $1million dollars for such project,” Maximus Ametorgoh stated.



Revelations that the previous management spent over the $66 million on a software contract has gotten the nation talking.



Currently, the Board of Trustees of SSNIT has begun investigations into the matter.



The system was installed to network all branches of SSNIT nationwide to enhance efficiency but the current administration has questioned the cost and has contracted Price Water house to audit the transaction.



The Economic and Organised Crimes Office (EOCO) is currently investigating five former officials of SSNIT in connection with what has been alleged to be a case of financial malfeasance.



Speaking on the matter, Maximus Ametorgoh said even top IT developers at Google will not quote $66 million as the cost for the project.

Meanwhile, the Public Relations Officer at SSNIT, Victoria Abedu, has been explained that the $66 million did not pay for only the project but other expenses too.

However, documents intercepted by Joy News revealed SSNIT had budgeted $34,011,914.21 in 2012 for the procurement of Operational Business Suite, a technology that would automate its processes.



The contract awarded to Perfect Business Solutions Limited included the provision of Pension Administration Solution, Mobile Registration Workstations, Desktop Registration Workstations, Biometric Solutions and Card Printers among others.