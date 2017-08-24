I Told Kufuor I’M Not NDC: Duncan-Williams

Related Stories Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has denied having a soft spot for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry said he neither supports the main opposition party nor the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).



According to him, he has been branded both NPP and NDC at different times. He noted that as a man of God, he will continue to pray for any person in authority regardless of their political affiliation.



Speaking to Bola Ray on Starr Chat, Archbishop Duncan-Williams said: “I don’t belong to a political party. I have told them in the past and I’ve stop talking because people will believe what they want to believe. I’m not NDC or NPP. I’ve been told any time NPP is in office, they said I’m NPP. They did that to me when President Kufuor came to office. They told President Kufuor I was NDC. They said: ‘This man is NDC and he’s a friend of President Rawlings’, and one time me and Kufuor met, we were chatting and it came up and I said: ‘Yes, I’m a friend of President Rawlings but I’m not NDC’, and then some people went and told President Rawlings that: ‘Your friend is now NPP’, so it’s something they do to me.”



Talking about how that makes him feel, the Archbishop said: “… If you understand the psyche of your people, it is who we are as Ghanaians. We are very petty people, we are petty compared to other people and we dwell on pettiness and pettiness kills purpose, so, I just let people talk.”



“The same thing was done to me when President Mills came to office. They went to lie to him and said all kinds of things that I’m NPP, all kinds of stuff and everything and I really had to go through a lot of misrepresentation here and there and the only person who stood up for me and defended me was former President John Dramani Mahama. He said Papa is a man of God, he will pray for anybody in authority so throw this thing away.”





