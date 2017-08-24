Policeman Constable Wilson Bossey Beats Journalist To Pulp...

Related Stories A police constable with the Visibility Unit of the Ghana Police Service in Sekondi, Western Region, reportedly subjected a journalist with Takoradi-based Skyy Power FM, to severe beatings on Tuesday, August 22.



The victim, Danso Kyei Abeam, popularly known as Akyeamehene, was purportedly beaten to pulp by the cop, whose name was given as Constable Wilson Bossey.



The said policeman, according to eyewitnesses, was with a civilian who was riding an ‘L’-plated motorbike without a crash helmet.



According to the victim, his ‘crime’ was that he questioned the policeman why he was on an unregistered motorbike and also why he was not having a crash helmet on.



The Akan news caster with the Skyy Power FM said he was on board a vehicle heading towards Nkroful junction on the Takoradi-Accra road when the unfortunate incident happened.



Daily Guide gathered that it took the intervention of taxi drivers and some people around to save the little breath left in the lungs of the broadcast journalist.



The assaulted journalist was given a medical form to go to the hospital for treatment. Meanwhile members of the inky fraternity in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis have vowed not to let the matter rest.



The Western Regional Police Command has also commenced investigation into the incident.



Narrating his ordeal to journalists, Akyeamehene maintained, “At about 4:30 pm on Tuesday, I went out to buy some brake rubbers for my car. After that I boarded a car and saw the policeman in uniform at the back of the motorbike with an ‘L’-plate. So I questioned the policeman why he was not wearing a helmet and at the same time sitting on an unregistered motorbike. I was curious because the police were conducting an exercise against that very act.



“Our car had moved on and on reaching somewhere near Nkroful junction; the motor rider crossed our car a few meters from where I had questioned the policeman and our vehicle nearly knocked down the rider and the police man.”



According to Akyeamehene, the policeman warned the driver not to move the car, adding, “Immediately, the policeman opened the front door where I was seated and before I could say jack, he had landed two hefty slaps on my two cheeks to the surprise of the passengers.”



Akyeamehene narrated that with the help of the rider who was well built, the policeman dragged him out of the car and kept dragging him on the road to the other side of it as he continued beating him.



“I told him he should exercise patience. I even added that ‘I am a journalist’ but that even worsened the situation. He resumed his slaps, leading to some bruises in my face. The policeman approached another lady officer for handcuffs but could not get any,” he asserted.



“In fact, I even told the policeman that he should send me to the nearest police station at Kojokrom, but then again he would not listen. Moments later, a police patrol team came around and we went to the Sekondi Police Station where I officially made a complaint,” Abeam claimed.



Meanwhile, the Western Regional chapter of the Ghana Journalists’ Association (GJA) has condemned the action of the cop, describing it as highly unprofessional and unbecoming of police officers.



“l have spoken to the regional commander and he has taken up the issue and l believe a service inquiry will be instituted against the police constable; and they will deal with him according to the law,” the Regional GJA President, Moses Aklorbotu, fumed.