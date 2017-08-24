Northern Region Tops Child Marriage

Related Stories The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection Otiko Djaba has revealed that the Northern Region tops in child-marriage with 39 percent, adding that 80 percent of the people in the three Northern Regions are poor.



According to her, most parents, especially those in the Northern Region, do not send their children to school but rather give the young females out in marriage.



“There is a law in this country that parents, who do not send their children to school when caught are either made to pay a fine of GH¢500, serve one-year imprisonment or both,” she added.



Madam Otiko Djaba pleaded with all opinion leaders, chiefs and stakeholders in the three regions of the north and indeed all parts of the country to support the ministry in the fight against child-marriage and abuse.



The Minister gave assurance that the ministry was going to intensify education and awareness on the subject to educate the public on the consequences of the practice.



As part of plans to rid the streets of children and ensure every Ghanaian child receives quality education, the Ministry launched ‘Operation Get Off the Streets Now.’



The programme is aimed at placing children in school to receive quality education and training.



She also indicated that persons with disabilities and beggars are also going to be trained and given various skills after which they will be given some money to start their own business.



Others will also be linked to other institutions where they will provide services.



She revealed that 18 people have already been linked to KFC to provide their services.



The Gender Ministry is set to give GH¢100 to victims of the recent flooding in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale for three months alongside skill training.



Touching on the LEAP programme, she said some persons were collecting monies from prospective beneficiaries of the programme in her name.



“LEAP is for very poor persons, why would anybody charge GH¢400 just to have an individual register in the programme. The LEAP amount is even only GH¢64. Why should anybody pay GH¢400 just to receive GH¢64,” she quizzed.



Meanwhile, Otiko Djaba has called on all to remain calm in relation to the school feeding programme, assuring that the coordinators would be appointed before September when schools resume.



Madam Otiko Djaba later paid a courtesy call on the Northern Regional Minister Salifu Saeed.