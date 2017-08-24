Radio Presenter Remanded For Failing To Cater For Kids

Related Stories A Radio Presenter has been remanded into Police custody by a District Court for failing to provide basic needs of his two kids.



Bernard Kissi Bekoe, was in September 2016 convicted on same offence by the court. The Police say after Bekoe flouting the court order, he is in arrears of GH 3,600 cedis as monies for his children’s upkeep.



Appearing before the same court again, he has pleaded guilty to the charge of failing to supply basic necessities to his two kids aged five and seven years respectively.



The court presided over by Mr Worlanyo Kotoku convicted Bekoe on his own plea but deferred his sentence to August 29.



Detective Sergeant Simon Terkpor, prosecuting told the court that the complainant was Margaret Boamah Abrosaa residing at Korle-Bu in Accra.



Prosecuting said following the demise of the kids’ mother, they (kids) went to stay with the complainant who was their mother’s sister.



According to the prosecutor, the complainant’s sister and the accused persons were lovers until her demise and they were blessed with two children.



Bekoe however failed to provide the kids with necessities of life such as health, education and shelter.



Prosecution said the complainant after various demands for monies from the accused took the matter to a Family Tribunal where Bekoe was ordered to pay GH 300 cedis monthly to the complainant so his kids would be catered for. Bokoe, however, failed to provide the money.



A referral letter was issued to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service for investigations.



Prosecution said the investigations revealed that Bekoe owed GH 3,600 cedis as maintenance fees of the kids. Accused was therefore arrested.